Cubs' Yu Darvish: Scheduled for three innings Friday

Darvish (illness) is expected to pitch three innings Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday against the Rangers due to flu-like symptoms, though he's apparently already feeling better. It's not yet clear whether Darvish will pitch in a Cactus League game or throw a simulated game.

