Cubs' Yu Darvish: Scratched with forearm tightness

Darvish was scratched from Sunday's start versus the Brewers with right forearm tightness, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish is only expected to miss the one start as the team plans for him to take the mound Saturday at Milwaukee. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the 33-year-old has been battling the issue over the last month. Tyler Chatwood will start Sunday in his place.

