Cubs' Yu Darvish: Sent for MRI

Darvish (triceps) will be sent for an MRI, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said he's not overly concerned after talking to Darvish, saying the problem "didn't sound awful." Darvish landed on the disabled list Saturday with right triceps tendinitis, which carries with it a pretty wide open timetable. He could theoretically return June 2 on the road against the Mets, but a more reliable timetable should be forthcoming when the MRI results are revealed.