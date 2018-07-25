Cubs' Yu Darvish: Set for second mound session
Darvish (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session this weekend in St. Louis, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Darvish was able to toss a 16-pitch session Tuesday, which marked his first time back on a mound since experiencing pain in his shoulder in late June. Manager Joe Maddon added Wednesday that Darvish felt good following Tuesday's mound work, which prompted the team to set up another session during this upcoming weekend. Look for him to elongate his pitch count in St. Louis, after which a simulated game or rehab assignment could be on the horizon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...