Cubs' Yu Darvish: Set for second mound session

Darvish (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session this weekend in St. Louis, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Darvish was able to toss a 16-pitch session Tuesday, which marked his first time back on a mound since experiencing pain in his shoulder in late June. Manager Joe Maddon added Wednesday that Darvish felt good following Tuesday's mound work, which prompted the team to set up another session during this upcoming weekend. Look for him to elongate his pitch count in St. Louis, after which a simulated game or rehab assignment could be on the horizon.

More News
Our Latest Stories