Cubs' Yu Darvish: Set for Sunday live BP

Darvish (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Sunday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Darvish was recently moved to the 60-day disabled list, having been out of action for over two months. He has thrown several bullpen sessions and simulated games in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen when he'll head out on a rehab assignment.

