Cubs' Yu Darvish: Set for Tuesday start

Darvish (illness) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Darvish was expected to make his spring debut last Thursday, but was ultimately scratched from the outing after coming down ill. After a few days off to recover, Darvish looks like he'll be ready to pitch Tuesday, though it's expected that the Cubs will cap him at one or two innings in the outing. Darvish is in line to open the season as the Cubs' No. 3 starter, with Jon Lester garnering the Opening Day nod and Kyle Hendricks to follow in the rotation.