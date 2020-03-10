Cubs' Yu Darvish: Set to start Wednesday
Darvish (illness) will start Wednesday against the Padres, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Darvish has made just one appearance this spring, as his scheduled start Thursday against the Rangers was canceled due to the flu. He pitched in a simulated game the next day, however, and is set for Cactus League action Wednesday, so he should still be fine for the start of the regular season.
