Darvish (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over 4.1 innings against the Rockies.

The eight strikeouts in just 4.1 innings were nice -- and gives him 37 in 30 innings on the season -- but it was otherwise another concerning performance. Darvish got taken deep three times and failed to make it out of the fifth inning for the fourth time in six starts. There are several causes for concern at this point -- the 6.00 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 4.8 BB/9 to name a few -- but it's still too early to hit the panic button. He'll look to right the ship with a more favorable matchup against the Marlins on Tuesday.