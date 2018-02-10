Cubs' Yu Darvish: Signs six-year deal with Cubs

Darvish has joined the Cubs on a six-year deal Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old ace will slot right into the top of the Cubs' rotation. Assuming he recovers from an apparent pitch-tipping issue which led to a pair of poor outings in the World Series, he should be a dominant pitcher in Chicago. While the move to Wrigley Field may add a few home runs to his total, joining a team as strong as the Cubs should give him the opportunity to earn a few extra wins.