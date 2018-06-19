Cubs' Yu Darvish: Simulated game bumped back to Wednesday
Darvish (triceps) will throw a simulated game Wednesday instead of Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
There haven't been any reports of a setback. The Cubs had Monday's game rained out and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon during the time in which Darvish was expected to throw, so it's possible that's the reason his workout was pushed back. His return timeline is still not entirely clear.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart