Cubs' Yu Darvish: Simulated game bumped back to Wednesday

Darvish (triceps) will throw a simulated game Wednesday instead of Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

There haven't been any reports of a setback. The Cubs had Monday's game rained out and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon during the time in which Darvish was expected to throw, so it's possible that's the reason his workout was pushed back. His return timeline is still not entirely clear.

