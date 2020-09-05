Darvish (7-1) allowed one run on one hit and struck out 11 over seven innings in a win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Darvish was once again absolutely dominant, with the only mistake being Matt Carpenter's solo home run in the sixth inning. Over his last seven starts -- all wins -- Darvish hasn't allowed more than a run in each outing. He's also recorded double-digit strikeouts three times in that span. He's got a 1.44 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 63:8 K:BB through 50 innings this season. The right-hander's next start is expected to be at home Wednesday versus the Reds.