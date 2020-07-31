Darvish will start Friday's game against the Pirates after his scheduled start against the Reds was postponed due to rain Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish was set to face-off against Luis Castillo on Thursday evening, but with rain in Cincinnati impeding, the right-hander will instead pitch in Chicago against the Pirates on Friday. Darvish will look to bounce back from a a less than stellar season debut in which he allowed three runs in just four innings of work against Milwaukee.