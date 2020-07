Darvish will start Chicago's second game of the season against the Brewers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish will follow Kyle Hendricks in the rotation. The right-hander posted a 3.58 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 192:29 K:BB over his final 24 starts (146 innings) in 2019 and will look to carry that form into the abbreviated 2020 season.