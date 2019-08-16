Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out 10
Darvish allowed four hits and no walks while striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.
Darvish was masterful Thursday, racking up 17 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches to turn in his third double-digit strikeout effort of the season. He also kept the ball in the yard, not allowing a homer for the first time in four starts. Perhaps equally important, Darvish also showed strong control of the strike zone, turning in his fourth consecutive start without surrendering a free pass. After a disastrous start to the season, Darvish has recovered to post a 4.21 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 168 strikeouts across 139 innings for the season. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday against San Francisco.
