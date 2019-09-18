Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out 13 but takes loss
Darvish (6-7) allowed four runs over seven innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds. He gave up six hits and a walk, while striking out 13.
Darvish perhaps deserved a better fate on a night in which he had dominant stuff, but he allowed three runs in the first inning and then was outdueled by Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray, who combined with two relievers to hold the Cubs to two runs. Darvish has now struck out 27 batters across 13 innings in his last two starts. He'll look to keep mowing batters down in a pivotal matchup Sunday against the division-leading Cardinals.
