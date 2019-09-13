Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out 14
Darvish (6-6) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 14 across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.
Darvish showed off electric stuff in six shutout frames, generating 23 called strikes and 19 swinging strikes to stymie the Padres bats. He allowed only one extra-base hit -- a triple to lead off the sixth inning -- accounting for one of only two runners he allowed to reach scoring position. Darvish has now allowed zero or one earned run in four of his last five starts, lowering his ERA below 4.00 for the first time this season. He's scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against Cincinnati.
