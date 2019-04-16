Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out eight in win

Darvish (1-2) picked up the win against the Marlins on Monday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking four as the Cubs won 7-2.

Darvish was off to a rough start to the season, so it was good to see the right-hander put up a stat line like this and pick up his first win of the campaign. It wasn't entirely seamless, as he walked four more hitters to bring his K:BB to an unspectacular 18:15 through 17.2 innings, but he did manage to strike out a season-high eight hitters. Thanks to his rough first three outings, Darvish will take a bloated 6.11 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP into his next start, which will pit him against the Diamondbacks at home on Saturday.