Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out five in second spring start

Darish went 3.1 innings in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Athletics. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Darvish looked a little more comfortable than his first spring start with his new team, when he walked two and threw two wild pitches in just two innings. The results aren't particularly important at this point, however, as the Cubs just want to get their big offseason acquisition acclimated to his teammates and ready for the season. He should be one of the better fantasy pitching options available this year pitching with a strong lineup behind him.