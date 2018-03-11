Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out five in second spring start
Darish went 3.1 innings in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Athletics. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out five.
Darvish looked a little more comfortable than his first spring start with his new team, when he walked two and threw two wild pitches in just two innings. The results aren't particularly important at this point, however, as the Cubs just want to get their big offseason acquisition acclimated to his teammates and ready for the season. He should be one of the better fantasy pitching options available this year pitching with a strong lineup behind him.
More News
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Made adjustments to counter tipped pitches•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Has control issues in Cubs debut•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Set for Tuesday start•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will not start due to illness•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Signs six-year deal with Cubs•
-
Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Takes mound for Game 7•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...