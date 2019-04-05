Cubs' Yu Darvish: Struggles again in loss

Darvish (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves, He struck out two.

Darvish actually looked OK through four innings, but the wheels came off for the righty and his bullpen mates in the fifth. He started the frame by allowing a double and a walk before getting the hook with the Cubs down 1-0. Two Chicago relievers than combined to allow both inherited runners to score, along with three others. Darvish lasted longer than his first start of the season, in which he was pulled after 2.2 innings, but that's about the only silver lining here. The 32-year-old has walked 11 batters through 6.2 innings this season to go with an 8.10 ERA, and he looks like anything but a staff ace at this point. Darvish will look to get on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Pirates at Wrigley FIeld.