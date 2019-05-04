Cubs' Yu Darvish: Struggles in no-decision

Darvish struck out four but permitted five runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Saturday. He allowed six hits and five walks as the Cubs eventually won 6-5.

Darvish yielded single runs on a solo homer to Jose Martinez in the second inning and a Matt Carpenter double in the third. However, he had even more difficulty in the fourth, allowing three more runs on three hits and two walks. Even though he finished out the fourth inning, he began the fifth with two walks and was removed after 81 pitches. The 32-year-old has made seven starts this season and has completed six innings only once. This effort leaves Darvish with a 5.79 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP along with an unsightly 37:27 K:BB.