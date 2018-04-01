Cubs' Yu Darvish: Struggles in team debut
Darvish went 4.1 innings Saturday against the Marlins, allowing five earned runs on five hits and two walks in a no-decision. He struck out four.
After posting a 2.79 ERA across 19.1 innings in spring training, this was not the start to the regular season that Darvish was hoping for. The right-hander gave up a two-run home run to Derek Dietrich two batters into the game, which set the tone for the night. Darvish was able to keep the Marlins off the board over the next three innings, but he got into trouble again in the fifth and ultimately got pulled after 102 pitches. He'll look for better results in his next start, which is slated for Friday in Milwaukee.
