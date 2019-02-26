Cubs' Yu Darvish: Struggles with command Tuesday
Darvish allowed two runs (one earned) on four walks in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Darvish struggled to find the strike zone in his spring debut, walking four of the eight batters he faced before getting yanked with one out in the second inning. More importantly, however, was the fact that the right-hander reported feeling healthy after the outing, as injuries limited him to just eight starts in his first season with the Cubs. "No pain. That was the huge part," Darvish said afterwards, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...