Cubs' Yu Darvish: Struggles with command Tuesday

Darvish allowed two runs (one earned) on four walks in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Darvish struggled to find the strike zone in his spring debut, walking four of the eight batters he faced before getting yanked with one out in the second inning. More importantly, however, was the fact that the right-hander reported feeling healthy after the outing, as injuries limited him to just eight starts in his first season with the Cubs. "No pain. That was the huge part," Darvish said afterwards, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.