Cubs' Yu Darvish: Struggles with inefficiency

Darvish allowed one earned run on one hit and six walks while striking out across four innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into decision.

Darvish struggled with his command once again, finding the zone on only 50 of his 97 pitches. That caused an early exit, costing him a win despite leaving the game with a lead. More positively, he did continue to rack up strikeouts at a strong rate, and now 44 has punchouts across 36.2 innings for the season. Overall, he'll need to work more efficiently as he has managed to pitch deeper than five innings only three times in eight starts this season. He'll look to improve on his 8.1 BB/9 in his next start Wednesday at Cincinnati.