Darvish (0-1) lasted just 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Braves, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks to take the loss. He struck out four.

The majority of the damage came on a three-run homer off the bat of Preston Tucker in the fifth inning, though a run also scored earlier in the frame on a wild pitch. Darvish has now allowed a home run in each of his three starts and has a 6.00 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP on the season, which is certainly not what Cubs fans hoped for when the team brought him in on a lucrative six-year deal over the offseason. He'll look to right the ship in his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals.