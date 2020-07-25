Darvish (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Brewers, allowing three earned runs on six hits across four innings. He struck out five and did not issue any walks.

Darvish only threw 73 pitches in the outing, but manager David Ross elected to take it easy on the righty in his first start of the season. It was an uneven performance for Darvish, who started off slow in 2019 before posting a 3.58 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over his final 24 starts. He should be able to increase his pitch count and hopefully go deeper into the game his next time out, which is slated for Thursday on the road against the Reds.