Cubs' Yu Darvish: Takes third loss

Darvish (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks by allowing three runs on five hits across five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Darvish gave up a pair of solo home runs during the first inning and gave up another run in the second, but was able to settle down over his final three frames. The 32-year-old has undoubtedly pitched better in his last two starts following a rough beginning to the season, but has still struggled a bit with his command by issuing seven walks. The veteran right-hander has a 5.96 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 25:18 K:BB across 22.2 innings and lines up to face the Diamondbacks again next weekend.