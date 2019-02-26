Cubs' Yu Darvish: Taking hill Tuesday
Darvish will start in his Cactus League debut Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Spring results for veteran players should typically be taken with a grain of salt, but they'll probably be worth monitoring in the case of Darvish, who was limited to eight mostly unimpressive starts in his inaugural season with the Cubs while dealing with a right elbow and triceps strain that ultimately required surgery. Manager Joe Maddon has offered glowing reports of Darvish's early throwing sessions so far this spring, and now the 32-year-old will get a chance to test his health in a competitive setting as he makes his first start at any level since Aug. 19.
