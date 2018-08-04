Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throws 55-pitch bullpen

Darvish (shoulder) successfully tossed a 55-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.

Darvish added that he dealt with a back issue a couple weeks ago, but that both his back and shoulder are feeling much better at the present time. It's unclear as to what sort of setback he suffered with his back, though it didn't seem to be much of a bother as he's been playing catch and throwing bullpen sessions since July 22. Look for him to progress to a simulated game or embark on a rehab assignment in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories