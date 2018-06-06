Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throws again Wednesday

Darvish (triceps) played catch in the outfield prior to Wednesday's game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second day in a row that Darvish was able to play catch, though manager Joe Maddon admitted that there is still no timetable for the right-hander's return. Look for the Cubs to narrow in on a target date for his return once he's able to progress a little further.

More News
Our Latest Stories