Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throws bullpen session

Darvish (triceps) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish hit the disabled list in late May with triceps tendonitis, his second trip of the season. He has been making progress in his rehab, though it's still possible that he doesn't return until after the All-Star break.

