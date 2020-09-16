Darvish allowed three earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings Tuesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish surrendered a season-worst nine hits but still managed to last seven frames and turn in a quality start. He also maintained his control -- 77 of his 100 total pitches went for strikes -- so it appears he was just missing some feel for his pitches. For the season, Darvish still has a stellar 2.00 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP while maintaining a 79:12 K:BB across 63 innings. He currently lines up to take his next turn through the rotation Sunday against Minnesota.