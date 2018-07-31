Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throws successful bullpen
Darvish (shoulder) tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and said this was the first time he hasn't felt any pain or discomfort in the arm since suffering the injury in May, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Darvish has been on the shelf for over two months now, but seems to have experienced a breakthrough Tuesday afternoon. He said that he wants to see how the shoulder feels Wednesday morning but expects to throw a longer bullpen session later this week, followed by a simulated game or rehab assignment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...