Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throws successful bullpen

Darvish (shoulder) tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and said this was the first time he hasn't felt any pain or discomfort in the arm since suffering the injury in May, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Darvish has been on the shelf for over two months now, but seems to have experienced a breakthrough Tuesday afternoon. He said that he wants to see how the shoulder feels Wednesday morning but expects to throw a longer bullpen session later this week, followed by a simulated game or rehab assignment.