Cubs' Yu Darvish: Ticketed for South Bend rehab start

Darvish (shoulder) will make his rehab start Sunday with Low-A South Bend, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Darvish will begin a rehab assignment this weekend. He's continued to play catch in the outfield the past couple days after firing a three-inning simulated game Tuesday. Look for him to require a few outings in the minors before being activated from the DL.

