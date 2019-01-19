Cubs' Yu Darvish: To throw from 120 feet

Darvish is slated to throw 20 pitches from 120 feet Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Darvish remains on track for a normal spring training, and it's good to see him ramp up his throwing activity. He's slated to toss his first bullpen since Jan. 18 assuming Saturday's throwing session goes as planned.

