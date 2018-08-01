Cubs' Yu Darvish: To throw two innings Saturday

Darvish (shoulder) feels good the day after completing his latest throwing session, and he's slated to throw two simulated innings Saturday at Wrigley Field, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Darvish threw a 35-pitch bullpen Tuesday without issue, so he'll toss two more innings this weekend. If all goes well, the 31-year-old expects to toe the rubber for a simulated game or a minor-league start in the near future.