Cubs' Yu Darvish: Tosses simulated game

Darvish (shoulder) threw a 31-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Darvish was able to get through two innings of work without experiencing any issues, which marks yet another step forward as he continues to recover from a shoulder impingement. Prior to this little outing, he threw a 55-pitch bullpen session last weekend, so he shouldn't be too far off from heading out on a rehab assignment.

