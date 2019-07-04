Cubs' Yu Darvish: Tosses up two homers in no-decision

Darvish allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts across 6.2 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old solved his walk problem Wednesday, but he did yield two homers. Darvish has allowed nine home runs in his last five appearances, and he only avoided a loss Wednesday because the Cubs responded with a homer to take the lead after he departed. Darvish is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 97 innings this season.