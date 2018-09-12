Cubs' Yu Darvish: Undergoes arthroscopic elbow procedure

Darvish underwent an minimally invasive arthroscopic debridement procedure of his right elbow Wednesday. He is expected to be "100 percent ready" for spring training in 2019, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Darvish underwent this "routine cleanup" by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas after getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews in recent days. The right-hander was officially ruled out for the rest of the 2018 campaign over three weeks ago once he was diagnosed with a stress reaction on the tip of his elbow, which caused him to exit his rehab start after just one inning of work. The Cubs failed to provide any sort of concrete timetable outside of announcing that he is expected to be ready by the spring, so expect updates on his progress throughout the offseason.