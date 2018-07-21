Cubs' Yu Darvish: Weeks away from return

Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey said Thursday that Darvish (shoulder) hasn't made any notable strides in his progress and remains weeks away from returning from the 10-day disabled list, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Darvish had been expected to resume mound work once the Cubs reconvened after the All-Star break, but Hickey's comments suggest that may no longer be in the offing. Once Darvish advances to the point of throwing bullpen sessions, he'll then need to face live hitters before pitching in simulated games or heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Due to the multiple hurdles he still has to clear in the rehab process, Darvish may not be a realistic option for the Chicago rotation until at least mid-August.