Cubs' Yu Darvish: Whiffs 12 in tough loss

Darvish (6-8) allowed three runs on seven hits over 8.1 innings Sunday, striking out 12 and taking the loss against the Cardinals.

Darvish entered the ninth inning holding a 2-1 lead but quickly allowed two runs and was hit with a tough loss while the Cubs have almost vanished in the Wild Card race. On the bright side, he owns an insane 124:7 K:BB over his last 14 starts. The 33-year-old will carry a 3.98 ERA in Saturday's rematch in St. Louis.