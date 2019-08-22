Cubs' Yu Darvish: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Darvish did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Giants, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out eight over 5.1 innings.
After serving up a two-run home run to Evan Longoria in the first inning, Darvish found some of his own success at the plate with an RBI single in the second inning to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead. He settled into a better groove until the fifth, when Mike Yastrzemski broke through with another two-run shot. Darvish then allowed back-to-back homers in the sixth to Stephen Vogt and Kevin Pillar before getting pulled. On the bright side, the 33-year-old did not issue any walks for the sixth straight game. Darvish now owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 176:51 K:BB and will look to bounce back in New York against the Mets on Tuesday.
