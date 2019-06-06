Cubs' Yu Darvish: Whiffs five

Darvish allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish surrendered only one hit and two walks through five shutout innings. However, he struggled in the sixth frame, allowing three of the first four batters he faced to reach base before getting pulled. Two of his charged runs came after his departure, as the Cubs bullpen failed to pick him up. Though Darvish threw 65 of his 95 pitches for strikes, he surrendered at least three walks in an outing for the 10th time in 14 tries this season. That said, he's managed to lower his ERA from 5.79 to 4.88 in the last month -- a span of seven starts. He'll look to maintain the improved results in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at Coors Field for a rematch against the Rockies.