Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will be ready for Opening series

Darvish (finger) expects to be ready for the start of the season, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Darvish has been battling a blister, but he got through a minor-league outing with a bandage on Sunday. He'll throw a bullpen in the next few days once the bandage comes off. Assuming that goes well, he'll start Saturday or Sunday against the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...