Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will not start due to illness

Darvish was scratched from Thursday's scheduled start due to illness. Instead, he will throw a two-inning bullpen session, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Darvish is now expected to take the hill for the first time this spring in the Cubs' Cactus League contest versus the Dodgers next Tuesday, giving him four days to rest and recover from the illness. In his place, Alec Mills will toe the rubber against the Rockies on Thursday.