Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will start Tuesday against Braves
Darvish (illness) will toe the rubber in Atlanta on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Darvish was placed on the disabled list earlier this week due to a parainfluenza virus, though he should be back to 100 percent well before Tuesday's outing. During his previous start versus Colorado on May 2, he allowed five earned runs off seven hits -- three home runs -- and three walks while striking out eight in 4.1 innings.
