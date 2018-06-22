Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will throw bullpen Friday

Darvish (triceps) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment Monday if all goes according to plan during his bullpen session prior to Friday's game against Cincinnati, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Darvish threw a pain-free 50-pitch simulated game Wednesday and will ramp up his efforts in the days to come as he continues to work back from a triceps injury. The right-hander is expected to require just the one rehab outing, so he could be back in action with the Cubs next weekend.