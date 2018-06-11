Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will throw bullpen Tuesday

Darvish (triceps) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish has been playing catch off flat ground with no issues recently, clearing the way for him to resume mound work for the first time since landing on the disabled list with triceps tendinitis near the end of May. The 31-year-old remains without a timetable for his return at this point, but over the weekend manager Joe Maddon acknowledged the possibility that Darvish might not return from the DL until after the All-Star break. How Darvish responds to Tuesday's session will hopefully shed some light on his possible return timetable.

