Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will toss another sim game

Darvish (shoulder) will throw another simulated game in the coming days, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said everything went off without a hitch during Darvish's 33-pitch simulated outing Wednesday. Assuming the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, he'll toss another simulated contest with an increased pitch count before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment thereafter.

