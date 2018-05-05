Cubs manager Joe Maddon said there are no plans to reunite Darvish with cacther Chris Gimenez, who is currently with Triple-A Iowa, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Darvish and Gimenez worked together in Texas, and many thought the latter would make the Opening Day roster as a veteran backup to Willson Contreras. However, the Cubs went with Victor Caratini behind Contreras, keeping the Darvish-Gimenez reunion from happening. Maddon was adamant that Darvish's struggles (6.00 ERA, 1.57 WHIP through six starts) have nothing to do with who's been behind the plate. "Two games ago (against the Brewers), everybody thought it was a nice combo, then Yu had a tough time and now it's the catcher's fault," Maddon said. "It has nothing to do with the catcher." Maddon said instead he wants Darish, who is known for his large repertoire of pitches, to focus on simplifying his approach.