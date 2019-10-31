Cubs' Yu Darvish: Won't opt out of contract
Darvish will not opt out of his contract and will remain with the Cubs in 2020, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 33-year-old posted a 0.81 WHIP with a 118:7 K:BB in 81.2 innings pitched over the second half of last season, but won't test free agency in the offseason. If Darvish can continue to limit the number of walks allowed, he could play a big role in the Cubs' rotation in 2020.
